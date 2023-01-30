English
    Bajaj Finserv Q3 Results: Five highlights from the scorecard

    The company reported a sharp rise in its consolidated PAT of 42 percent on-year to Rs 1,782 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

    Bajaj Finserv on January 30 reported a healthy growth in its net profit for the quarter ended December on the back of strong growth in the non-banking finance subsidiary.

    Here are the key highlights

    Strong profit after tax (PAT)

    The company reported a sharp rise in its consolidated PAT of 42 percent to Rs 1,782 crore as against Rs 1,256 crore a year back.