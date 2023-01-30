English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: LIVE: Closing Bell
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bajaj Finserv Q3 result: Net profit zooms 42% to Rs 1,782 crore

    The revenue from operations came in at Rs 21,755.15 crore, up 23.7% from Rs 17,586.74 crore in the year-ago quarter

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

    Bajaj Finserv on January 30 reported a net consolidated profit of Rs 1,782.02 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 41.90 percent from Rs 1,255.79 crore in the year-ago period.

    The revenue from operations came in at Rs 21,755.15 crore, rising 23.70 percent from Rs 17,586.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in an exchange filing.

    Bajaj Finserv is holding company for a number of businesses under the Bajaj brand including its lending and insurance businesses. Bajaj Finance is a listed subsidiary that has already announced its earnings.

    Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited 