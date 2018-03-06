Avendus invests Rs 63 cr as structured debt in Ad2Pro

Credit solutions firm Avendus Finance and Avendus Structured Credit Fund have invested Rs 63 crore as structured debt in marketing services firm Ad2Pro Media Solutions.

The fund will be utilised to buy back the stake from existing investor VenturEast, a domestic venture capital fund, the company said in a release.

Avendus Finance, the primary lender for this transaction, is an arm of investment banking firm Avendus Capital, and offers customised structured credit solutions and mezzanine capital to high-quality mid-market firms in its chosen industry segments.

Ad2Pro Group develops and delivers creative strategy and content, low-cost implementation and technology services to media and brand companies.