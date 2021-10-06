Aurobindo Pharma Q2 PAT may dip 17.3% YoY to Rs 666.3 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Representative image

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Aurobindo Pharma to report net profit at Rs 666.3 crore down 17.3% year-on-year (down 13.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,771.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 14.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,139.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

