Asian Games bronze to boost e-sports in India; number of users could swell to 310 million

At a time when e-sports is growing from strength to strength in India, an Asian Games bronze secured by Tirth Mehta from Bhuj has given gaming a further push.

In the inaugural edition of eSports at the Asian Games this year, India won its first bronze medal in eSports. Tirth grabbed the bronze medal for Hearthstone, a collectible card video game. Another player Karan Manganani from Jaipur was placed fourth in Clash Royale -- another video game that combines elements from collectible card games, tower defense, and multiplayer online battle arena.

Although fragmented and unorganised, Lokesh Suji, Director at Esports Federation of India, feels that the e-sports industry would be streamlined over the next four years. “E-sports is the best way to reach and engage with the millennial of today's digital world. Brands have also started taking note of e-sports and want to get involved with it Mountain Dew, HP etc are some examples,” he said.

As it turns out, there are around 10 million e-sports players in the country to date. The number of overall online gaming community is from a KPMG Google report, which estimates the overall numbers to reach 310 million by 2021 from 120 million in 2016.

Interestingly it is not just the number of e-sport players that’s gone northwards, the prize pool in tournaments organised has also increased tremendously.

"Last year we had some headway with over all prize pool of Rs 60 lakh -Rs1 crore which is not a lot when compared to leading esports countries like China where the market is pegged around 1 billion USD but we are making quick progress and Asian Games is a proof," said Suji.

According to Esports Federation of India, top e-sports titles played in India include Clash Royale, FIFA, PUBG, Fortnite, Asphalt and DOTA.

While the federation is of the view that a proper ground research is needed of the diverse Indian e-sports industry, it added that their focus would not shift from winning more medals at the next Asian Games and Olympics.

"We are working to develop academies and leagues so as to identify the best of the talent pool and train them. Our Gaming Cafe affiliation program will be launched pretty soon, for grass root development of e-sports and training of the e-sports athletes," Suji noted.

Asia Esports Federation is working closely with International Olympic Committee to get e-sports included in the Olympics.