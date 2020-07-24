Ashwani Lohani joins GMR Group’s services business as CEO

Former Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani, also an Indian Railways veteran, has joined GMR Group’s Services Business as the chief executive officer (CEO), in what will be a big boost to the company's ambitions in the railways sector.

Lohani will “spearhead growth of the services business”and will be reporting to GBS Raju, Chairman – Airports, GMR Group, sources in the industry said.

The GMR group is among the 16 private players that have shown interest in Indian Railways' private trains project. The Railways has invited Request for Qualifications for private participation in the operation of passenger train services over 109 origin-destination pair of routes.The project would entail an investment of about Rs 30,000 crore.

In a statement, the Railways said the initiative was to improve the availability of transportation services, introduce modern technology rolling stock and services to improve the overall travel experience of passengers.

GMR's interest in the privatisation of train operations, is its maiden venture into railways. The Group, which is majorly known for the airports it operates in Delhi and Hyderabad, also has presence in energy, road building and operation, and urban infrastructure.

In Lohani, GMR will have someone who has an inside-out understanding of railways, and the overall travel and transportation space, in India.

The turnaround man

Lohani, who has got an entry in the Limca Book of Records for having four engineering degrees, is known as the 'turnaround man' in the industry.

Not surprisingly, his Linkedin profile lists 'four major achievements,' that add to the turnaround legend. In his first stint at the helm of Air India - from September 2015 to August 2017 - the national airline reported operating profits for the 2016 and 2017 financial years.

Old-timers at Air India still recall some of the out-of-the-box initiatives from Lohani, who introduced a scheme that allowed passengers who had missed their Rajdhani train, to make up by flying in Air India.

The veteran is also claimed to have turned around India Tourism Development Corporation, where he had a stint in 2002, and he continued with the performance at Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation as its Managing Director in 2004-5, and 2006-9.

It is also said that during Lohani's stint as the Chairman of the Railway Board, Indian Railways recorded the lowest ever rate of accidents.

Lohani came back to Air India in February 2019, for a second stint as the chairman and managing director. This was, however, a one-year contract. He was succeeded by incumbent Rajiv Bansal.