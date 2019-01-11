App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Chawla resigns as NSE chairman with immediate effect

Moneycontrol was the first to report in July that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) would take cognisance of the matter and look at whether or not to allow Chawla to continue holding the post.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

Ashok Chawla has resigned as the chairman of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) with immediate effect after the Centre granted sanction to prosecute five people including Chawla accused in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Chawla, who has been the NSE Chairman since 2016, was the former Secretary of Economic Affairs.and has been named in the case along with former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

Moneycontrol had first reported in July 2018 that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) would take cognisance of the matter and look at whether or not to allow Chawla to continue holding the post.

As per revised rules, prosecution of A class government officials covering the positions of joint secretary and above cannot be prosecuted without the approval of the Centre, whether or not the officials are still in active service.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 08:09 pm

tags #Ashok Chawla #Business #India #Market news #NSE

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.