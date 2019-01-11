Ashok Chawla resigns as NSE chairman with immediate effect

Ashok Chawla has resigned as the chairman of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) with immediate effect after the Centre granted sanction to prosecute five people including Chawla accused in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Chawla, who has been the NSE Chairman since 2016, was the former Secretary of Economic Affairs.and has been named in the case along with former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

Moneycontrol had first reported in July 2018 that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) would take cognisance of the matter and look at whether or not to allow Chawla to continue holding the post.

As per revised rules, prosecution of A class government officials covering the positions of joint secretary and above cannot be prosecuted without the approval of the Centre, whether or not the officials are still in active service.