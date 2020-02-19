Arnab Goswami owns over 82% of Republic TV: Company

Renowned journalist and broadcaster Arnab Goswami owns over 82 per cent stake in Republic TV, his company said on Wednesday, clearing the air around ownership of one of the country's most-watched news channels.

In a statement, Republic Media Network said Goswami holds over 82 per cent of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd -- the firm that owns and operates Republic TV.

His company also owns 99 per cent equity in the downstream digital entity that controls the digital assets of the network.