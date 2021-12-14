MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Arabian Camels launches NFT giving 50% of IP rights in feature film

This community is attempting to decentralise film ownership and eliminate funding risks associated with making movies with NFTs

Murtuza Merchant
December 14, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
Representative Image: Shutterstock

Representative Image: Shutterstock

Arabian Camels, an NFT community that’s creating a Hollywood movie, has launched an NFT (non-fungible token) that allows buyers to hold up to half the intellectual property rights to Antara, a $50 million feature film based on the life of ancient Arabian knight Antarah Ibn Shaddad.

Arabian Camels introduced the Antara Movie NFT in partnership with Swapp Protocol in a bid to decentralise film ownership and eliminate funding risks associated with film production. An NFT is a virtual asset that confirms ownership over a real-world or digital item including art, collectibles, music, and videos.

The two partners will produce the world’s first decentralised feature film production NFTs with decentralised finance (DeFi) capabilities. Swapp is a community-driven DeFi protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain.

DeFi, is a form of funding that does not rely on intermediaries offering traditional financial instruments and instead uses smart contracts on blockchains.

Tying up with Swapp Protocol will enable the use of its decentralised finance products to eliminate monetary risks associated with movie funding.

Close

Related stories

“My vision was to create a system to produce films that normally cost more than $50 million completely risk-free,” Alexander Amaratei, the producer of Antara, said in a statement dated December 9.

“In addition to eliminating funding risks, this system would allow films to be owned by the fans, the NFT owners. This feat would not have been possible without Swapp’s innovative NFT farming capabilities and blockchain/cryptocurrency knowledge and platforms,” he added.

This shift in the production model is expected to move control of film-making away from traditional lenders and production studios into the hands of individuals and fans who support the film. Arabian Camel NFT owners can earn passive income on their NFTs. Swapp’s platform allows films to be funded and simultaneously provides a direct monetary benefit to those who support the project before their theatrical release.

“With the power of community, speed of the internet, and dexterity of DeFi, we are generating a tectonic shift that will create waves of opportunity in the film industry,” said Tural Bayev, CEO of Swapp Protocol.

Members of the Arabian Camel NFT community can share in the ownership of the film, get movie roles, credits as producers, and join exclusive gatherings on the set in the Arabian Desert with the cast and crew.

Arabian Camels has also collaborated with Dominic Ryder, CEO of vEmpire, who is designing and creating the ANTARA Play-To-Earn game.

Antarah Ibn Shaddad was a black slave in ancient/pre-Islamic Arabia, who won his freedom and became a knight. He rose to stardom in the 5th century, becoming known for his prowess on the battlefield and also his talent as a poet. Even today, students of Arabic Literature in Oxford or Cambridge study the poetry of Antara.
Murtuza Merchant is a senior journalist and an avid follower of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
Tags: #Arabian Camel NFT #blockchain #Business #De-Fi #movie #NFT #Technology #world
first published: Dec 14, 2021 02:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.