April-June jobs data | 29% growth in employment across nine sectors, shows survey

Representative Image (REUTERS/Jayanta Dey)

India reported a 29 percent surge in employment across nine sectors, the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey for the April-June 2021 quarter showed on September 27.

The survey was conducted by Labour Bureau to help the government assess employment generation across nine sectors on a quarterly basis.

The survey covers establishments with more than 10 workers. The nine selected sectors are Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation and Restaurant, IT/ BPO and Financial Services.

The total employment in the nine selected sectors from the first round of QES is 30,800,000 approximately against a total of 20,370,000 in these sectors in the Economic Census (2013-14) reflecting a growth rate of 29 percent.

"The Quarterly Employment Surveys will provide useful data for policy makers, central and state governments, researchers and all other stakeholders to draft better and more targeted policies," Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said.

As per the survey, of the total estimated employment in the nine sectors, Manufacturing accounts for nearly 41 percent followed by Education with 22 percent, and Health 8 percent. Trade as well as and IT/BPO each engaged 7 percent of the total estimated number of workers.

Nearly 90 percent of the establishments have been estimated to work with less than 100 workers compared with 95 percent during the Economic Census (2013-14), thus indicating an increase in size and employability of establishments.

As per the survey report, growth of 152 percent has been recorded in the IT/BPO sector, while growth rate in Health is 77 percent, in Education it is 39 percent, in Manufacturing it is 22 percent, in Transport it is 68 percent and in Construction it is 42 percent.

"However, employment in Trade came down by 25 percent and in Accommodation & Restaurant the decline was by 13 percent," it said.

The survey further stated that regular workers constitute 88 percent of the estimated workforce and casual workers constitute only 2 percent across the nine sectors.