MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

April-June jobs data | 29% growth in employment across nine sectors, shows survey

The All-India Quarterly Employment Survey covers establishments with more than 10 workers. The nine selected sectors are Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation and Restaurant, IT/ BPO and Financial Services.

Shreeja Singh
September 27, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
Representative Image (REUTERS/Jayanta Dey)

Representative Image (REUTERS/Jayanta Dey)

India reported a 29 percent surge in employment across nine sectors, the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey for the April-June 2021 quarter showed on September 27.

The survey was conducted by Labour Bureau to help the government assess employment generation across nine sectors on a quarterly basis.

The survey covers establishments with more than 10 workers. The nine selected sectors are Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation and Restaurant, IT/ BPO and Financial Services.

The total employment in the nine selected sectors from the first round of QES is 30,800,000 approximately against a total of 20,370,000 in these sectors in the Economic Census (2013-14) reflecting a growth rate of 29 percent.

"The Quarterly Employment Surveys will provide useful data for policy makers, central and state governments, researchers and all other stakeholders to draft better and more targeted policies," Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said.

Close

Related stories

As per the survey, of the total estimated employment in the nine sectors, Manufacturing accounts for nearly 41 percent followed by Education with 22 percent, and Health 8 percent. Trade as well as and IT/BPO each engaged 7 percent of the total estimated number of workers.

Nearly 90 percent of the establishments have been estimated to work with less than 100 workers compared with 95 percent during the Economic Census (2013-14), thus indicating an increase in size and employability of establishments.

As per the survey report, growth of 152 percent has been recorded in the IT/BPO sector, while growth rate in Health is 77 percent, in Education it is 39 percent, in Manufacturing it is 22 percent, in Transport it is 68 percent and in Construction it is 42 percent.

"However, employment in Trade came down by 25 percent and in Accommodation & Restaurant the decline was by 13 percent," it said.

The survey further stated that regular workers constitute 88 percent of the estimated workforce and casual workers constitute only 2 percent across the nine sectors.
Shreeja Singh
Tags: #All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey #April-June quarter #India #Labour Ministry
first published: Sep 27, 2021 05:23 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.