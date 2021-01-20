MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Apple iPhone manufacturer Pegatron to invest Rs 1,100 crore in mobile manufacturing facility in Chennai: Report

The move is in line with Pegatron Corporation’s sanction of Rs 1,100 crore for its growth plans in the country through subsidiary Pegatron Technology India.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

Pegatron Corporation, one of the biggest manufacturers of Apple iPhones, has leased close to 500,000 square feet in Chennai’s Casa Grande Industrial Park for its mobile manufacturing facility in India.

The Taiwanese company plans to invest Rs 1,100 crore ($150 million) in the Tamil Nadu facility, Business Standard reported.

Senior state government officials and real estate firm JLL confirmed the news while Pegatron and Casa Grande did not respond to queries, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The move is in line with Pegatron Corporation’s sanction of Rs 1,100 crore for its growth plans in the country through subsidiary Pegatron Technology India.

Close

Related stories

Experts told the paper that a key reason for Pegatron choosing Tamil Nadu as its base was Apple putting Wistron - another Apple supplier - on probation due to violence at its Bengaluru factory. Incentives and connectivity were also factors, they added. Foxconn is also based in Tamil Nadu.

Research from JLL showed that Chennai had been top choice in terms of manufacturing space hogging 36 percent of transactions and leasing 6.6 million square feet in 2020.

Tamil Nadu hosts electronics majors such as BYD, Flex, Foxconn, Motorola, Nokia and Samsung. Tata Electronics is also said to be in talks to invest $676 million in a mobile parts facility at Hosur.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Business #India #Pegatron #Technology
first published: Jan 20, 2021 08:56 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.