Another whistleblower names Infosys CEO Salil Parekh for violating value system: Report

Another whistleblower has named Infosys CEO Salil Parekh in a letter, claiming that he violated the company's value system, reports IANS.

The whistleblower, who works with the IT major’s finance department, has written an unsigned and undated letter to Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani and independent directors on the Board.

Moneycontrol has not seen the letter and could not independently verify the story.

"Though it is a year and eight months since Parekh joined the company, he operates from Mumbai in violation of the condition that the CEO has to be based in Bengaluru and not Mumbai. What is stopping the board to insist on his movement to Bengaluru," the whistleblower said in the letter.

The whistleblower said Parekh visits Infosys’ Bengaluru office twice a month. These visits cost the company Rs 22 lakh towards airfare and local transportation. "Four business class tickets per month plus home to airport drop in Mumbai, airport pick-up in Bengaluru and drops on the return journey," the whistleblower said in the letter as seen by IANS.

Parekh has taken an apartment on rent in Bengaluru but has not relocated to the city. This, the whistleblower claims, was done with the intention to mislead the company’s board and founders.

The Infosys CEO has stock market connections and investments in several firms. Parekh lives in Mumbai in order to manage these investments, according to the whistleblower.

"This is a gross violation of the company's value system. The same has to be investigated and action for (Parekh's) termination should be initiated. Will the company allow such a deed by other employees? If not, then why spare the CEO? What is the toothless NRC (Nomination Remuneration Committee) doing?" asked the whistleblower.

During the visits to Bengaluru, the whistleblower said Parekh arrives at the Bengaluru office by 1.30 pm and leaves by 2 pm the next day.

The whistleblower fears retaliation if his or identity is revealed, given the nature of the allegations against Parekh.

Infosys was recently hit by a whistleblower complaint that accused Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of window dressing accounts. The company's Audit Committee is looking into the allegations.