Zoho joins ONDC, will help sellers to set up online stores

Representational Image

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) major Zoho has joined the government’s e-commerce platform Open Network for Digital Commerce as a technology service provider to help customers leverage ONDC to reach a broader audience.

Zoho's e-commerce platform Zoho Commerce will allow sellers and its existing customers to set up online stores quickly and on-board the open e-commerce network, the company said in a media statement on October 26.

“We believe that ONDC will create a level playing field for small businesses and other sellers who have been vastly under-represented in the sector's growth in recent years. With a robust platform like Zoho Commerce, retailers can quickly create online stores and establish their presence on ONDC,” said Anand Nergunam, Vice President, Revenue Growth, Zoho Corp.

The announcement comes after the e-commerce platform Dukaan App said it is integrating with ONDC to provide a simplified and level playing field to small and large businesses.

In September, the government’s ambitious digital commerce project went live in Bengaluru and is set to go live in Delhi in November, reports have said.

The government is also looking at briging in an e-commerce policy as the market booms. India's e-commerce market is expected to reach $120 billion by 2026, up from $38 billion in 2021 a recent report by the industry body Ficci said.

ONDC, a ministry of commerce initiative, will enable sellers to tap this massive market by offering an equitable and secure platform that integrates multiple sellers, buyers, and logistics players, Zoho's statement said.

"We're glad to be working in tandem with technology service providers like Zoho to accelerate and improve the end-to-end ecosystem experience and make digital commerce accessible to a wider audience of buyers and sellers across India," ONDC chief executive officer T Koshy said.

ONDC would continue to reduce entry barriers for sellers, and increase the variety of and accessibility to goods and services for buyers through the network, he added.

Zoho Commerce users in India will be able to get onto ONDC with a single click and showcase their products on multiple platforms with equitable visibility.

As per the statement, Zoho Commerce would offer support to retailers for onboarding and seamlessly integrating their inventory to the ONDC-enabled buyer-side applications.

The company is also committed to empowering and aiding sellers throughout their digital journey, in addition to, educating them about the open network, it said.

In the coming months, Zoho would also look at onboarding other products from its portfolio such as Zoho Books and Zoho Inventory to foster and enhance the e-commerce ecosystem in the country, the company said.