English
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
Vakrangee's sustainability success earns spot in the S&P global sustainability yearbook 2020

Vakrangee ranked in top 15 percent among industry competitors for sustainability efforts. The company has achieved global recognition across various platforms for its superior ESG performance and long-term business sustainability.

February 09, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

Vakrangee Limited is part of this year’s S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021 for the first time. The Sustainability Yearbook 2021, published by S&P Global is one of the world’s most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on corporate responsibility. S&P Global, which acquired the ESG Ratings business from RobescoSAM, in 2021 assessed over 7,000 companies across 61 industries this year with the goal of identifying those that exemplify leading corporate sustainability practices and a focus on long-term growth drivers.

Vakrangee sustainability performance is within the top 15% of the industry and is among the world’s highest performing sustainable companies. Only 630 sustainability leaders have been selected out of 7,000 Companies assessed for this year’s Yearbook based on their S&P Global ESG Scores calculated from the CSA.

Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, “We are extremely proud to be part of the SAM Sustainability Yearbook and be recognized for our dedication to operating ethically and our emphasis on sustainability across all levels of our business model. This recognition reflects our commitment towards sustainability.

At Vakrangee, we have always attempted to be a responsible and socially conscious company. This recognition is a validation of our belief and commitment to our business model of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras. “

The company has been successful in benchmarking its performance on a wide range of industry- specific economic, environmental, governance and social criteria that are relevant to the growing focus on business sustainability and financially relevant to the corporate success.

Vakrangee has mapped its business strategy and sustainability initiatives along with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. Through its network of kendras, Vakrangee is taking the financial and digital literacy to the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid and serving as the last-mile link to connect India’s unserved and underserved rural and urban citizens by offering them the same products and services at the same time, competitive price and same service levels. Vakrangee is acting as the biggest equaliser by bridging the gap between the urban and rural population in India.

Vakrangee has also been accepted as a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact. Vakrangee is now part of a global network of over 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business participants that are committed to building a sustainable future.

Through its vast network of 10,000+ NextGen outlets, Vakrangee is driving financial, digital and social inclusion in rural India. Financial inclusion is achieved through the promotion of Government’s financial and social inclusion initiatives such as PMJDY and social security insurance schemes. Through its Kendras, the company provides universal access to banking, insurance and pension schemes as well as Direct Benefit Transfer of subsidies.

first published: Feb 9, 2021 08:18 am

