Uber India seeks support of Bengaluru users to legalise bike taxis

Uber India on June 29 reached out to thousands of its app users through an email campaign in Bengaluru to sign a petition to legalise plying bike taxis in the city amid the ongoing tussle between various ride-sharing firms and state governments over banning bike-taxi operations.

"Motorbike taxis provide a practical solution by skillfully navigating through crowded roads, resulting in faster commute times. Their cost-effectiveness ensures accessibility for a diverse range of commuters, reducing reliance on private vehicles," the email sent to the users read.

"Today, we're reaching out to you to advocate for a positive change that will significantly impact your daily journey...We urge you to join us in calling upon the government to support the legalization of motorbike taxis," the email read.

In June, the Karnataka government launched a website and WhatsApp number where citizens can share their ideas to enhance the brand of Bengaluru.

Uber has shared a link to the 'Brand Bengaluru's' website where a user can share their phone number and sign the petition.

"Share your experiences on social media: Take to social media platforms to share your positive experiences with motorbike taxis in other cities or countries, tagging local representatives," Uber's email said.

In February, the Delhi Transport Department issued a notification banning the bike taxi services provided by ride aggregators. The decision by the Delhi government to not allow these services came after a similar ban was imposed in Maharashtra.

While the companies took the matter to the Apex Court, on June 13, the Supreme Court of India reinstated the ban on bike taxi services in the national capital until the government approves a policy framework for bike aggregators.

The Supreme Court also said that bike taxis need to be transformed or converted to EVs in order to operate in the future.

This triggered many state governments to issue a ban on bike taxis run by ride-sharing firms like Ola, Rapido, and Uber India. In fact, Auto-rickshaw drivers in Karnataka have been protesting against bike taxis, calling them illegal.