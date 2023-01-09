Titan Company: Q3 revenue growth broadly in line with expectations; long-term triggers intact

Titan has a huge runway for growth in the key jewellery segment, given the healthy consumer sentiments and mandatory hallmarking regulations (Representative image)

Highlights Broadly in-line sales performance in Q3FY23 All segments grow in double-digits Watches, emerging business divisions outperform Among our preferred picks in the retail space Titan Company (Titan; CMP: Rs 2,537; Market cap: Rs 2,25,227 crore) has released its December 2022 pre-quarter business update. The company has posted double-digit growth across business segments, reporting an overall standalone business growth of 12 percent year on year (YoY) in the December 2022 quarter. Sales were driven by good demand in the festive season and positive consumer sentiments. Titan...