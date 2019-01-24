App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Mercedes-Benz launches V-Class at Rs 68.40 lakh

The V-Class comes powered with a BS-VI compliant 2.2 litre diesel engine that generates peak power of 120kW and 380Nm torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Moneycontrol News

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched its V-Class luxury van in India with prices starting at Rs 68.4 lakh. It comes powered with a BS-VI compliant 2.2 litre diesel engine that generates peak power of 120kW and 380Nm torque.

Unlike Mercedes’ E-Class and S-Class cars that are assembled in India, the V-Class van will be fully imported as a unit from Spain.

Moneycontrol auto expert Swaraj Baggonkar tells Uttaresh Venkateshwaran what fans can expect from this luxurious van that will target sports enthusiasts and those with large families.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 06:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Mercedes-Benz #Reporter’s Take #V-Class #video

