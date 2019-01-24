Reporter's Take | Mercedes-Benz launches V-Class at Rs 68.40 lakh

The V-Class comes powered with a BS-VI compliant 2.2 litre diesel engine that generates peak power of 120kW and 380Nm torque.
Moneycontrol News
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched its V-Class luxury van in India with prices starting at Rs 68.4 lakh. It comes powered with a BS-VI compliant 2.2 litre diesel engine that generates peak power of 120kW and 380Nm torque.
Unlike Mercedes’ E-Class and S-Class cars that are assembled in India, the V-Class van will be fully imported as a unit from Spain.
Moneycontrol auto expert Swaraj Baggonkar tells Uttaresh Venkateshwaran what fans can expect from this luxurious van that will target sports enthusiasts and those with large families.Watch the video for more...