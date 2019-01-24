Reporter's Take | Mercedes-Benz launches V-Class at Rs 68.40 lakh

Moneycontrol News

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched its V-Class luxury van in India with prices starting at Rs 68.4 lakh. It comes powered with a BS-VI compliant 2.2 litre diesel engine that generates peak power of 120kW and 380Nm torque.

Unlike Mercedes’ E-Class and S-Class cars that are assembled in India, the V-Class van will be fully imported as a unit from Spain.

Moneycontrol auto expert Swaraj Baggonkar tells Uttaresh Venkateshwaran what fans can expect from this luxurious van that will target sports enthusiasts and those with large families.