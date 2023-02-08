Greenko marks its step in green energy signs MoU with Uniper, sponsors ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race

Uniper and Greenko ZeroC signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and heads of terms during the ongoing India Energy Week in Bengaluru, the statement said.

Germany-based Uniper, energy company, has signed an agreement with Greenko ZeroC to source green ammonia from its facility in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Uniper and Greenko ZeroC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and heads of terms at India Energy Week (IEW) in Bengaluru in presence of Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, CEO of Greenko Anil Chalmalasetty, CCO of Uniper Niek den Hollander and other senior officials, according to a statement.

Besides green ammonia, Uniper and Greenko also intend to collaborate on deployment of similar flexible renewable electricity to other hydrogen products such as e-methanol and sustainable aviation fuels.

Meanwhile, Ace Nxt Gen, the promoter of the first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India, recently announced that Greenko would be the title partner of the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.

Tickets for the event are on sale now on BookMyShow, according to an official release.

According to Formula E’s net zero carbon strategy and RE100 commitment to achieve 100 percent renewable energy for the championship, Greenko will power the race with renewable energy, the release added.

The majority of large economies, including India, have committed to net zero targets. One of the major requirements for reducing emissions is the transition to green hydrogen and green ammonia, especially in hard-to-reduce sectors.

The Union government has undertaken a number of policy measures to facilitate the transition from fossil fuel.

Green ammonia is currently the fertilizer industry’s best bet at reducing emissions, according to World Economic Forum (WEF).