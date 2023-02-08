English
    Greenko marks its step in green energy signs MoU with Uniper, sponsors ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race

    The majority of large economies, including India, have committed to net zero targets. One of the major requirements for reducing emissions is the transition to green hydrogen and green ammonia, especially in hard-to-reduce sectors. The government of India has taken under consideration a number of policy measures in order to facilitate the transition from fossil fuel.

    Shivangini Gupta
    February 08, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
    Uniper and Greenko ZeroC signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and heads of terms during the ongoing India Energy Week in Bengaluru, the statement said.

    Germany-based Uniper, energy company, has signed an agreement with Greenko ZeroC to source green ammonia from its facility in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

    Uniper and Greenko ZeroC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and heads of terms at India Energy Week (IEW) in Bengaluru in presence of Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, CEO of Greenko Anil Chalmalasetty, CCO of Uniper Niek den Hollander and other senior officials, according to a statement.

    Besides green ammonia, Uniper and Greenko also intend to collaborate on deployment of similar flexible renewable electricity to other hydrogen products such as e-methanol and sustainable aviation fuels.

    Meanwhile, Ace Nxt Gen, the promoter of the first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India, recently announced that Greenko would be the title partner of the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.