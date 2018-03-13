Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Tizanidine tablets USP

Zydus Cadila has received a final approval from the USFDA to market Tizanidine tablets USP in the strength of 2 mg and 4 mg.

At 10:54 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 394.75, up Rs 5.35, or 1.37 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 558.00 and 52-week low Rs 373.05 on 12 June, 2017 and 06 February, 2018, respectively.Currently, it is trading 29.26 percent below its 52-week high and 5.82 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 40,412.24 crore. Source : BSE