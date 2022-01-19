MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Cabinet nod for Rs 1,500 crore equity infusion in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency

The equity infusion would help IREDA to enhance its net worth and in turn provide additional financing to the renewable energy sector.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
File image

File image

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Union Cabinet held a meeting on January 19, where the former approved equity infusion worth Rs 1,500 crore in the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)Limited.

The union cabinet held a press conference later in the day to announce the development and explain how the equity infusion would help IREDA to loan Rs 12,000 crore to the renewable energy sector. Besides, it would also help the renewable energy development agency to enhance its net worth and in turn provide additional financing to the renewable energy sector.

The Centre further explained that this move will improve the capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio to facilitate its lending and borrowing operations, while also enabling “employment generation of approximately 10,200 job-years."

The equity infusion in IREDA will also help reduce emissions of around 7.49 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

The Modi government had announced in Budget 2021 that the equity infusion of Rs 1,500 crore would help IREDA extend its loan facility by Rs 12,000 crore over and above its existing book size of Rs 27,000 crore, while also improving its capital adequacy. This would help it borrow at a lower interest rate, thereby lowering the rates of interest for developers as well.

Close

Related stories

Per the 2021 Budget announcements, this equity infusion would also help IREDA in financing nearly 4,500 MW of renewable energy projects worth Rs 18,000 crore approximately.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency #renewable energy
first published: Jan 19, 2022 02:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.