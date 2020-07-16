App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 12:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | RIL AGM: From Google deal to homegrown 5G, here are 10 key announcements made by Mukesh Ambani

Here's a quick wrap on key announcements made by Mukesh Ambani.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India’s most-valued private company Reliance Industries held its 43rd Annual General Meeting virtually with Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani addressing shareholders. Ambani said the target for capital raise is now complete and RIL will now only look at adding strategic partners to its businesses. He also pointed out that RIL has kept its promise of becoming debt free ahead of schedule. Here's a quick wrap on key announcements made by Ambani.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 12:48 am

tags #big story #Business #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries #RIL #RIL 43rd AGM #stocks

