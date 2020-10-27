Ankhi Das, Facebook's Public Policy Director for India, steps down

Facebook's Public Policy Director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, has decided to step down, the company said on October 27.

Das, who recently made headlines for allegedly interfering with the social media giant's content moderation policy, has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service, said Ajit Mohan, Managing Director of Facebook India.

"Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years. She has been a part of my leadership team over the last 2 years, a role in which she has made enormous contributions. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best for the future,” he added.

This is what Das said in a post on Facebook: "I have decided to step down from Facebook after long service to its mission of connecting people and building communities to pursue my personal interest in public service.

When I joined Facebook in 2011, internet growth in the country was woefully low and I often wondered how social and economic asymmetries will be addressed. We were a small unlisted startup back then guided only by our mission and purpose to connect people in India. After nine long years, I feel that mission has largely been met. There is an enormous amount I have learnt from incredibly smart and talented people in the company, particularly from people on the policy team. This is a special company and a special group of people.

Thank you, Mark (Zuckerberg) for creating something beautiful for the world. I hope I have served you and the company well. I know we will be in touch on Facebook."

However, a TechCrunch article suggests this comes after she was allegedly asked to interfere in the company’s content moderation policy in the country to show favoritism to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Facebook has denied these allegations, with people close to Das saying her departure was not related to recent stories in the press.