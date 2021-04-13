Amplus Solar acquires 17 on-site operational solar projects from Sterling and Wilson

Representative image. (Image Source: Reuters)

Green energy solutions firm Amplus Solar on April 13 announced that it has acquired 17 on-site operational solar projects from Sterling and Wilson Private Ltd. With this, Amplus Solar's capacity rose by 7.2 MW.

The latest projects are spread over states like Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka. Under these projects, solar power will be provided to 13 leading industrial, commercial, and institutional customers, Business line quoted Amplus Solar's statement.

"We remain open to acquisition of assets that meet our standards and add Amplus’ operational excellence to these assets” the business daily quoted Amplus Solar's MD Sanjeev Aggarwal as saying.

Aggarwal added that Amplus Solar has a portfolio of over 800 MW which caters to over 200 commercial and industrial customers.

Earlier this month, reports arrived that India’s biggest floating solar power plant of 100 megawatt capacity, belonging to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is expected to become operational in Telangana next month.

The project has been set up by the energy conglomerate NTPC in the reservoir of its thermal power plant at Ramagundam, Peddapalli district.