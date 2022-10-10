English
    Amid expanding fleet, Vistara looks to hire AirAsia India pilots on deputation

    Both airlines are part of the Tata group and the latest move indicates efforts to have more synergy as well as optimal use of manpower among group carriers.

    PTI
    October 10, 2022 / 09:03 PM IST
    Representative image

    Full service carrier Vistara is looking to rope in pilots on deputation from budget airline AirAsia India to ensure adequate crew for its expanding fleet of A320 planes, according to sources. Both airlines are part of the Tata group and the latest move indicates efforts to have more synergy as well as optimal use of manpower among group carriers.

    Tata group also owns Air India and Air India Express. Vistara -- a joint venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines -- has a fleet of 53 aircraft. These include 41 A320s and five A321s. The airline is planning to increase the fleet to 70 planes by December 2023. Vistara -- a joint venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines -- has a fleet of 53 aircraft. These include 41 A320s and five A321s.

    AirAsia India operates a fleet of A320 planes. "Vistara has sought some pilots from AirAsia India on deputation in view of the induction of new aircraft, a proposal which the budget carrier has consented to," one of the sources said.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 09:03 pm
