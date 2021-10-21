MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Amazon looks to cash in on booming interest for K-dramas in India with 10 new titles

These titles are across various genres including romance, mystery, thriller and horror and will start streaming from October 21 going up to November 11.

Vikas SN
October 21, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST

Amazon's video streaming service Amazon Prime Video is looking to capitalise on the growing interest for Korean dramas among Indians by expanding its range of K-dramas on the platform.

The service has announced 10 new titles across various genres including romance, mystery, thriller, and horror. These titles will start streaming from October 21 going up to November 11. The company said this launch follows the success of Oscar-winning titles Parasite and Minari on the platform.

Among the shows being launched on October 21 include romantic comedy True Beauty, mystery thriller Strangers from Hell, action thriller Taxi Driver, and supernatural shows Tale of the Nine Tailed and Hotel Del Luna. In November, the service will start streaming historical comedy Mr. Queen, romantic comedy Secret Garden, crime thriller Voice, and medical drama Doctors.

“Video streaming has brought a host of varied cultures into our living rooms. Users are now enjoying watching content from different regions of India and from around the world, finding resonance in stories, characters, and cultures. Korean content, in particular, has made significant inroads into India’s mainstream popular culture” said Manish Menghani – Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video, India.

On October 13, rival Netflix had announced that the survival drama Squid Game had become its biggest-ever television show with 111 million member households watching it since its release on September 17. This further increased to 142 million member households, the streaming giant said in a letter to its shareholders on October 19.

Close

Related stories

In December last year, Netflix had stated that viewing for Korean language dramas in India had increased by more than 370% in 2020.

The success of these K-dramas is also rubbing off on what people eat. Online food ordering sites such as Zomato have witnessed a 45 percent increase in Korean cuisine orders in the last few weeks, Moneycontrol reported on October 21.
Vikas SN
Tags: #Amazon Prime Video #K-Dramas #Korean Dramas #Video streaming
first published: Oct 21, 2021 04:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.