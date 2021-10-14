MARKET NEWS

Squid Game Netflix’s biggest launch ever, reaches 111 million viewers

Popularity for the show is such that Squid Game beat previous topper Bridgerton, which gained 82 million households in its first 28 days.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST

Netflix announced that its South Korean survival-themed thriller drama Squid Game has officially reached 111 million viewers – making it the platform’s biggest series launch of all time. The show was released on September 17.

In a video posted to its official twitter account, Netflix expressed gratitude for reaching audience numbers over 111 million, and thanked the ‘VIPs’ for making Squid Game the number one show in the world. The streaming giant also gave a small teaser for those that haven’t watched the show yet.

Popularity for the show is such that Squid Game has topped the charts in 80 countries. It also beat previous topper Bridgerton, which gained 82 million households in its first 28 days.

Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told a tech conference in California in September that the streaming service was surprised by how popular Squid Game has become.

"We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity," he said.

The series was so popular that South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband sued Netflix to pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work because of the surge in viewers, Reuters reported.

CNBC noted that while 111 million viewers may have started the show and watched at least two minutes, this figure does not indicate if all watched the full series.

Netflix is seeing increasing critical and commercial success with its international fare and foreign language offerings as the global COVID-19 pandemic pushed many to stream online. Other hits for the giant include Dark, Money Heist and The Platform.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Entertainment #Netflix #Squid Game #world
first published: Oct 14, 2021 11:06 am

