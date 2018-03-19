Amazon launches six new fulfilment centres in India

Amazon.in today announced that it has invested in six more specialised Fulfilment Centres (FCs) in Coimbatore, Pune, Lucknow, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bhopal besides 25 additional Delivery stations exclusively for the fulfilment of large appliances and furniture.

With this launch, Amazon.in, now has a specialised network of 15 FCs spread over 1.3 million square feet with five million cubic feet of storage space and 60 delivery stations exclusively to cater to customer needs in over 400 cities.

In a statement, Amazon.in said it has also expanded its existing storage capacity in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad. Amazon.in has over 5,000 products across brands in the large appliances category consisting of air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, washing machines & TVs and over one million products covering the entire home furniture range including products for bedroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, home office & hallway, it said.

Expansion of this specialised fulfilment network will ensure faster delivery to customers across more than 6,500 pin codes in the country, with customers in 30 cities now being able to avail next day delivery services for these categories, it said.

Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, Akhil Saxena said, "We have doubled our storage space, delivery station network and cities we deliver to in just this one year to support the growth of these categories. With a total of 62 fulfilment centres having a storage capacity of 18.5 million cubic feet, we continue to have the largest fulfilment infrastructure in the industry.