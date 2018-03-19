App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon launches six new fulfilment centres in India

With this launch, Amazon.in, now has a specialised network of 15 FCs spread over 1.3 million square feet with five million cubic feet of storage space and 60 delivery stations exclusively to cater to customer needs in over 400 cities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amazon.in today announced that it has invested in six more specialised Fulfilment Centres (FCs) in Coimbatore, Pune, Lucknow, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bhopal besides 25 additional Delivery stations exclusively for the fulfilment of large appliances and furniture.

With this launch, Amazon.in, now has a specialised network of 15 FCs spread over 1.3 million square feet with five million cubic feet of storage space and 60 delivery stations exclusively to cater to customer needs in over 400 cities.

In a statement, Amazon.in said it has also expanded its existing storage capacity in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad. Amazon.in has over 5,000 products across brands in the large appliances category consisting of air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, washing machines & TVs and over one million products covering the entire home furniture range including products for bedroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, home office & hallway, it said.

Expansion of this specialised fulfilment network will ensure faster delivery to customers across more than 6,500 pin codes in the country, with customers in 30 cities now being able to avail next day delivery services for these categories, it said.

related news

Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, Akhil Saxena said, "We have doubled our storage space, delivery station network and cities we deliver to in just this one year to support the growth of these categories. With a total of 62 fulfilment centres having a storage capacity of 18.5 million cubic feet, we continue to have the largest fulfilment infrastructure in the industry.

tags #Amazon.in #Business #Companies

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC