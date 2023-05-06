Amara Raja lays foundation stone for Rs 9,500 crore Lithium Cell facility in Telangana

(Representative image)

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Saturday held a grand groundbreaking ceremony for Telangana’s first gigafactory in Mahbubnagar district to produce Lithium Cell and Battery Packs, with an ultimate capacity of up to 16 GWh and 5 GWh respectively.

A release from the battery maker said the event was graced by Telangana Minister for Industries KT Rama Rao, Founder, Amara Raja Group Ramachandra N Galla, Chairman and Managing Director, ARBL Jayadev Galla.

ARBL had earlier said it will be investing over Rs 9,500 crore, over a period of 10 years for setting up research and development, and a greenfield manufacturing facility for lithium-ion battery-making in Telangana.

The ground-breaking ceremony officially marked the beginning of ‘Amara Raja Giga Corridor’ which aims to produce Lithium Cell and Battery Packs with an ultimate capacity of up to 16GWh and up to 5 GWh respectively. The facility also aims to create direct employment for about 4,500 people and a similar number of indirect jobs that will make significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the region.

''The Bhoomi pooja marks a significant milestone in our journey and our strategic step is not just limited to setting up the Giga Corridor but to providing non-migratory jobs to the local youth. We are grateful to the Telangana government for its tremendous support in this endeavor,'' said Jayadev Galla.

Minister Rama Rao said, ''Electric mobility remains a focus area for the Telangana government and we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for the promotion and adoption of EVs.” Telangana has been a frontrunner in adopting sustainability, and it is a proud moment for the state to celebrate the ground-breaking ceremony of Amara Raja Batteries' first Lithium Cell and Battery Pack Manufacturing facility, he added.