business Allen, Physics Wallah, Unacademy, Bansal are all fighting it out in Kota: Here's why | Ground Report Over the years Kota has earned the reputation of being the country’s coaching capital. The last two years of lockdown were tough for Kota’s ecosystem, but as coaching centres started opening late last year, students started coming back to the town aggressively and in 2022 so far, Kota has seen the highest number of aspirants coming to the town. But a hot and spicy war is brewing in the town between incumbent coaching centres and edtech firms, more specifically between Allen and Unacademy. The jury is still out on who’s going to win this battle. Watch this video to know more about how the small town in Southeast Rajasthan came to be known as India’s coaching capital and how the coaching centres can survive amid tough competition from edtech firms.