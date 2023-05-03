English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Allen Career Institute appoints Nitin Kukreja as CEO 

    Kukreja has over two decades of experience in leadership, strategy and investing roles across various sectors.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
    Nitin Kukreja, CEO, Allen Career Institute

    Nitin Kukreja, CEO, Allen Career Institute

    Education company Allen Career Institute has announced the appointment of Nitin Kukreja as Chief Executive Officer. Under Kukreja's leadership, Allen aims to focus on delivering a digital-first consumer experience at scale, taking the company's reach from 3.0 lakh students to 2.5 crore students.

    Since announcing the strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree in April 2022, Allen has augmented its academic team with talent from large technology companies. The company plans to further scale its digital team based in Bangalore to 200 by the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

    Also read: Accel bets on AI startups in India accelerator program revamp

    Kukreja has over two decades of experience in leadership, strategy and investing roles across various sectors. In his last role, he was the Managing Director of Marigold Park Capital Advisors (formerly Lupa Systems, India), leading investments in consumer-tech companies. Before that, he was CEO of Star Sports where he transformed the sports broadcasting landscape in India and made Star Sports the premier destination for Indian sports fans.

    Kukreja was associated with Star India between 2007 and 2017 and was part of the core leadership team that drove the transformation of Star India into one of Asia’s largest media companies. Prior to Star, he worked in the Private Equity division of Morgan Stanley.

    Related stories

    He is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce and IIM Ahmedabad.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Allen Career Institute #Allen CEO #Allen CEO Nitin Kukreja #Allen coaching Kota
    first published: May 3, 2023 12:12 pm