Allen Career Institute appoints Nitin Kukreja as CEO 

Nitin Kukreja, CEO, Allen Career Institute

Education company Allen Career Institute has announced the appointment of Nitin Kukreja as Chief Executive Officer. Under Kukreja's leadership, Allen aims to focus on delivering a digital-first consumer experience at scale, taking the company's reach from 3.0 lakh students to 2.5 crore students.

Since announcing the strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree in April 2022, Allen has augmented its academic team with talent from large technology companies. The company plans to further scale its digital team based in Bangalore to 200 by the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

Kukreja has over two decades of experience in leadership, strategy and investing roles across various sectors. In his last role, he was the Managing Director of Marigold Park Capital Advisors (formerly Lupa Systems, India), leading investments in consumer-tech companies. Before that, he was CEO of Star Sports where he transformed the sports broadcasting landscape in India and made Star Sports the premier destination for Indian sports fans.

Kukreja was associated with Star India between 2007 and 2017 and was part of the core leadership team that drove the transformation of Star India into one of Asia’s largest media companies. Prior to Star, he worked in the Private Equity division of Morgan Stanley.

He is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce and IIM Ahmedabad.