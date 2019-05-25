App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajay Devgn makes it four-in-a-row with De De Pyaar De's success

In its first week, the film collected Rs 61.05 crore

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Image: Twitter/@DeDePyaarDe
Image: Twitter/@DeDePyaarDe
Whatsapp

Other than Akshay Kumar, if there is one superstar who is consistent at the Box Office, it is Ajay Devgn.

In the last few years, the actor delivered a hat-trick of successes—Golmaal Again, Raid and Total Dhamaal—each crossing Rs 100 crore mark in box office collection. Now with De De Pyaar De, he has made it four in a row as the film has emerged a success.

In its first week, the film collected Rs 61.05 crore. Though, it should be mentioned that the collection is lesser than what the aforementioned films had collected in their first week.

Golmaal Again had opened with Rs 30.14 crore owing to its Diwali release, Raid had a regular Friday of Rs 10.04 crore whereas Total Dhamaal saw Rs 16.50 crore coming on the first day. Comparatively, De De Pyaar De started at around Rs 9 crore.

related news

However, De De Pyaar De's first-week collection is just marginally lower than Raid [Rs 63.05 crore]. What has to be seen is whether it will now hold on well enough to come close to the Raid's lifetime of Rs 103.07 crore.

Even if De De Pyaar De's collection reaches close to that of Raid, it would be pretty much a touch-and-go case as in its second week, the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Peet Singh and Tabu-starrer has seen just Rs 3.58 crores coming in.

New releases of the week have started on expected lines. PM Narendra Modi benefitted from the fact that BJP enjoyed a thumping win just a day before (Thursday) and hence, film's Friday collections were reasonably okay at Rs 2.88 crore. For Vivek Oberoi, who is returning to a Bollywood film after a hiatus, this is a decent enough start, and now it has to be seen how much does the film grow over rest of the weekend. Reports of the film are fair and hence the Omung Kumar directed affair can grow.

Same is expected for Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted as well. The movie is a niche offbeat affair and has raked in Rs 2.1 crore on its opening day. The film's reviews range from average to very good. The story of the film is quite impressive though, which means it would be interesting to see whether this dramatic thriller by Raj Kumar Gupta would see big jumps over the weekend.

Amongst new releases, it was Hollywood flick Aladin that saw maximum returns. The film has collected Rs 4.25 crore on its release day, which is just a little less than the combined collections of India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi combined. Considering the fact that this is a family film, one can expect good momentum in the weekend.

As for Student of the Year 2, it is now in its closing stages. The film has collected Rs 68.91 crore in its two weeks of running and now would at maximum be reaching Rs 75 crore in lifetime collection. Still, for director Punit Malhotra this is some sort of respite as he was coming back after Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

For Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, the film has done a little better than Student of the Year which had a lifetime collection of Rs 70 crore and was an out and out debutant affair. That said, the Karan Johar directorial outing had released back in 2012 and hence, adjusted collections are much higher.

When it comes to the next big release though, all eyes are on the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat, which is expected to be the third biggie in a row by director Ali Abbas Zafar when it arrives this Eid.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #Box Office

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titl ...

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Inside Pics: Kunal Kemmu surrounded by Soha, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Ka ...

Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and hi ...

Saaransh: Anupam Kher takes us back to the times when he portrayed the ...

Anil Kapoor catches up with Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle i ...

India Should Cut Interest Rates to Help Exporters Take Advantage of US ...

Meghalaya HC Sets Aside Controversial 'Hindu Country' Verdict

ICC World Cup 2019 | Worked on My Batting and Shot Selection During IP ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Smith Ton Drives Australia to Win Against Injury ...

In Pics | England vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Match

Avoid Making Loose Remarks in Media; Shun VIP Culture: PM Modi Instruc ...

Kerala Coast on High Alert After 15 Islamic State Terrorists From Sri ...

Meet The Leader From UP's Mirzapur Who Helped BJP Increase its Vote Sh ...

Mamata Banerjee Revamps TMC Organisation to Counter BJP's Rise, Clips ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

World media lauds Narendra Modi on historic win, but sceptics warn of ...

Pakistan's Shaheen II test an attempt to project strength, but fails t ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Narendra Modi's conundrum on Pakistan policy: Hasty response to peace ...

French Open 2019: Make-or-break time for Next Gen stars Alexander Zver ...

Narendra Modi govt returned to power on delivery of social infra proje ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Hour of Lynching: New documentary looks at lives shattered in the ...

Huawei's future smartphones and laptops can not support an SD or micro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.