Air India ties up with Salesforce to transform its customer service

With the help of the Salesforce technology. Air India will be able to track customer interactions across channels

Air India announced a partnership with Salesforce on March 14 with the aim of transforming its customer service. The airline will be able to improve the customer experience at all significant touchpoints, including online, on the ground, and in the air, through the partnership, it stated in a press release.

Working with Salesforce would provide a consistent data platform and artificial intelligence-assisted tools to Air India's customer-facing staff and with the help of Salesforce technology being implemented, the airline will be able to track customer interactions across its contact centre, mobile app, website, chatbot, email, social media, and other channels, providing a single source of truth for both customer requests and issues.

Additionally, it will give Air India's customer-facing people and automated systems the capacity to respond proactively to problems and follow them through to resolution with the aid of artificial intelligence technologies.

"Given the ambitious growth plan of Air India that will result in a rapid increase in the volume of customer interactions, deploying robust and scalable technological solutions that incorporate the latest in Artificial Intelligence technologies becomes imperative. Air India’s work with Salesforce will enable this accomplishment," said the release.

One of the benefits of this technology rollout is the availability of a 360 degree view of customers in a unified customer data platform that enables Air India to deeply understand its customers. Following that, this information will be used to improve consumer interactions at touchpoints on the ground, online, and in the air.

"At Air India, we are committed to elevate our customers’ experience... we are working with Salesforce to introduce various service features that will make it easy for our customers to engage with us," said Rajesh Dogra, Air India’s chief customer experience and ground handling officer.