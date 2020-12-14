PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Air India sale: Got multiple interests, says government

Moneycontrol has confirmation that Tata Sons and a consortium consisting of Air India employees and a US-based fund have submitted bids for the government stake in Air India.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 06:16 PM IST
The government has offered for sale its 100 percent stake in AI and AI Express and the entire 50 percent in ground handling joint venture AI-SATS

The government has offered for sale its 100 percent stake in AI and AI Express and the entire 50 percent in ground handling joint venture AI-SATS



The government has got multiple interests for the divestment of its stake in Air India, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, has said. 



"Multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of Air India. The transaction will now move to the second stage," the secretary said in a statement on Twitter. 




While no further detail was available at the moment, Moneycontrol has confirmation that Tata Sons and a consortium consisting of Air India employees and a US-based fund have submitted bids.

The government has substantially sweetened the sale terms for the national carrier. It has offered for sale its 100 percent stake in AI and AI Express — instead of 76 percent in the first attempt — and the entire 50 percent in ground handling joint venture AI-SATS.

The government on December 10 said it will intimate qualified interested bidders (QIBs) of Air India on January 5 next year, instead of the earlier decided date of December 29, 2020.

Apart from Air India, its low-cost arm Air India Express is also on sale.

As per the Air India EoI floated by DIPAM in January, of the airline's total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore, while the rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Air India #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 14, 2020 05:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.