Air India sale: Got multiple interests, says government

The government has offered for sale its 100 percent stake in AI and AI Express and the entire 50 percent in ground handling joint venture AI-SATS



The government has got multiple interests for the divestment of its stake in Air India, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, has said.



"Multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of Air India. The transaction will now move to the second stage," the secretary said in a statement on Twitter.







While no further detail was available at the moment, Moneycontrol has confirmation that Tata Sons and a consortium consisting of Air India employees and a US-based fund have submitted bids.