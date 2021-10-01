MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
October 01, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST

Air India Disinvestment LIVE Updates: Tata Sons has likely won the bid for the airline

Air India Privatisation LIVE Updates: The Tatas have a long history with Air India. It was JRD Tata who founded the airline and piloted the first flight that inaugurated Indian aviation in 1932.

Air India Privatisation LIVE Updates: Tata Sons has likely won the bid for national carrier Air India, Bloomberg has reported. An official decision and formal announcement is expected in the coming days. Moneycontrol has independently confirmed with sources at the Ministry of Civil Aviation that Tata Sons is indeed the frontrunner for the bid. This is the government's second attempt at privatising the airline. The Tatas have a long history with Air India. It was JRD Tata who founded the airline and piloted the first flight that inaugurated Indian aviation in 1932.
the airline. The Tatas have a long history with Air India. It was JRD Tata who founded the airline and piloted the first flight that inaugurated Indian aviation in 1932.
  • Air India Disinvestment LIVE Updates: Tata Sons has likely won the bid for the airline
    Air India flight. (Image Source: Shutterstock)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • October 01, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST

    Air India Disinvestment LIVE Updates: The new owner will face problems at multiple levels. To begin with, the new owner will have to deal with Air India’s massive headcount — for instance, it has about 1,500 trained pilots and about 2,000 aircraft engineers to take care of the fleet. Moving from the work culture of a public sector undertaking under the government to meeting the expectations and work standards of a private sector owner will prove a challenge, an old Air India hand said.

    Read: Here’s why Air India’s new owner will have its work cut out

  • October 01, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST

    Air India Bid Result LIVE Updates: Air India has long been referred to as a national asset. In a country where selling the family silver is frowned upon and Air India is often referred to as family silver, one wonders how a loss-making entity can be referred to in this manner, writes Ameya Joshi.

    However, the airline does have assets - which will add value to its potential buyer. The sale is coming in with 100 percent of its subsidiary - Air India Express and its 50 percent stake in AI-SATS, the ground handling company.

    Read the full story

  • October 01, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

    Air India Bid Result LIVE Updates: Government officials met the two bidders of Air India for a second consecutive day - September 30 - to discuss the divestment of the airline.

    Officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation met with officials from the Tata Group and Spicejet Chairman Ajay Singh.

    This follows the September 29 meeting of officials with people representing Tata Sons and Singh, who has bid in personal capacity, to discuss the sale of the national carrier.

    Read the full story

  • October 01, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Air India Bid Result LIVE Updates: Moneycontrol has independently confirmed with sources at the Ministry of Civil Aviation that Tata Sons is indeed the frontrunner for the bid. "The Tatas have placed the highest bid for Air India," the source said, adding that an official decision on the disinvestment rollout will be taken in the next few days. CNBC TV-18 has reported that the government plans to complete the hand over of the airlines to its new owners by December.

    Moneycontrol has reached out to the Tata Sons too and a reply is awaited.

    Read the full story

  • October 01, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Air India bid! Salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Sons has reportedly won the bid for the national carrier. Stay tuned for updates.

