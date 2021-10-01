Air India Disinvestment LIVE Updates: Tata Sons has likely won the bid for the airline

October 01, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST

the airline. The Tatas have a long history with Air India. It was JRD Tata who founded the airline and piloted the first flight that inaugurated Indian aviation in 1932.

Air India Privatisation LIVE Updates: Tata Sons has likely won the bid for national carrier Air India, Bloomberg has reported. An official decision and formal announcement is expected in the coming days. Moneycontrol has independently confirmed with sources at the Ministry of Civil Aviation that Tata Sons is indeed the frontrunner for the bid. This is the government's second attempt at privatising