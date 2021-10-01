Air India Disinvestment LIVE Updates: Tata Sons has likely won the bid for the airline

Air India Disinvestment LIVE Updates: The new owner will face problems at multiple levels. To begin with, the new owner will have to deal with Air India’s massive headcount — for instance, it has about 1,500 trained pilots and about 2,000 aircraft engineers to take care of the fleet. Moving from the work culture of a public sector undertaking under the government to meeting the expectations and work standards of a private sector owner will prove a challenge, an old Air India hand said.
Read: Here’s why Air India’s new owner will have its work cut out