Agriculture clocks a growth of 3.9 percent as GDP sees marginal rise

Agriculture

Agriculture appeared to be one of the bright spots for the third straight quarter amid a grim GDP performance, clocking a growth of 3.9 percent at constant prices in the October- December quarter, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on February 26.

The rise in the numbers is visible as the country’s economy rose by a marginal 0.4 percent.

In the July- September quarter of 2020-2021, the agriculture sector had surpassed the overall GDP growth by clocking a 3.4 percent growth.

According to the NSO data released on Friday, the gross value added (GVA) from agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 3.9 percent at constant prices in October - December 2020 over the same period last year. This was against a 1.0 percent year-on-year increase in the overall real GVA for the third quarter.

Agriculture GVA at current prices grew 7.4 percent year-on-year during the October - December quarter against an expansion of 4.3 percent for the overall nominal GVA in the third quarter.

As per the agriculture ministry’s second advance estimates for 2020-21 crop year released on Wednesday, India's food grain production is estimated to rise 2 percent in 2020-21 crop year to an all-time high of 303.34 million tonnes.

The Agriculture Ministry attributed the increased food grain production to good monsoons last year.

Wheat production is estimated to rise to a record 109.24 MT in 2020-21 from 107.86 MT in the previous year, while Pulses output is expected at 24.42 MT, up from 23.03 MT in 2019-20 crop year.

Further, in the non-food grain category, the production of oilseeds is estimated at 37.31 MT in 2020-21 as against 33.22 MT in the previous year. Sugarcane production is pegged at 397.66 MT from 370.50 MT in the previous year, while cotton output is expected to be higher at 36.54 million bales from 36.07 million bales in the previous year.