Aero India: Once biggest importer, India now exports defence equipment to 75 countries, says PM

The country, which has been the biggest defence importer for decades, now exports equipment to 75 countries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. It has broken all the past records as more than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating, he said.

PM Modi kicked off the five-day biennial aerospace exhibition at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on February 13. Officials said 809 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries are participating at Aero-India, billed as Asia's biggest aerospace exhibition.

''Today, India is not just a market for defence companies in the world. India is a potential defence partner today. This partnership is even with those nations that are much ahead in defence sector, nations that are looking for a dependable partner for their defence requirements,'' PM Modi said.

As many as 809 defence companies, including medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, will showcase advancement in niche technologies and growth in aerospace and defence sectors.

The major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

"Aero India reflects new approach of New India. There was a time when it was considered just a show. In past few years, the nation has changed this perception. Today, it's not just a show but also India's strength. It focusses on scope of Indian defence industry and self-confidence," PM Modi said.

India's private sector should not let go of this emerging opportunity in defence, he said and urged the youth to bring their innovation and technology to the defence sector.