Adani Power board approves delisting from BSE, NSE

Adani Power board on Monday approved the proposal to delist the company's equity shares from stock exchanges. The company has worked out the floor price of an equity share of Rs 33.82 to buy 96.53 crore scrips with the public for about Rs 3,264 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it will seek shareholders nod for delisting on BSE and NSE through a postal ballot.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 37.85 apiece on BSE in afternoon session, down 0.39 per cent from their previous close.