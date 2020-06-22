App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Power board approves delisting from BSE, NSE

In a regulatory filing, the company said it will seek shareholders nod for delisting on BSE and NSE through a postal ballot.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Adani Power board on Monday approved the proposal to delist the company's equity shares from stock exchanges. The company has worked out the floor price of an equity share of Rs 33.82 to buy 96.53 crore scrips with the public for about Rs 3,264 crore.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 37.85 apiece on BSE in afternoon session, down 0.39 per cent from their previous close.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Adani Power #BSE #Business #Companies #NSE

