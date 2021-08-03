MARKET NEWS

Adani Ports Q1 profit jumps 77 percent to Rs 1,342 crore

Its total income rose to Rs 4,938.43 crore in the latest June quarter as against Rs 2,749.46 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
August 03, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 77.04 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,341.69 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 757.83 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 4,938.43 crore in the latest June quarter as against Rs 2,749.46 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses during the quarter under review increased to Rs 3,464.88 crore from Rs 1,805.24 crore in the same period a year ago.
first published: Aug 3, 2021 05:00 pm

