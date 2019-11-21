App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Group strong contender for DHFL; Piramal, Apollo also said to be in fray; stock up 5%

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told CNBC-TV18 that many suitors are expected for DHFL because 'it's a good franchise'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Adani Group has expressed interest in the retail and wholesale book of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), sources told CNBC-TV18.

The Indian conglomerate may be a strong contender for the troubled mortgage lender, alongside other biggies like Piramal and Apollo, sources added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar told the channel that many suitors are expected for DHFL because 'it's a good franchise'. However, he did not comment on the names of contenders in the fray for the mortgage lender.

related news

On November 20, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of DHFL following payment defaults and governance concerns. Meanwhile, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said mutual funds would also join the resolution process of DHFL which would be done under the framework of the insolvency law.

At 15:15 hours, the counter was quoting Rs 21.15, up Rs 1.00, or 4.96 percent.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #Adani Group #Apollo #Business #Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited #Economy #India #Piramal #Securities and Exchange Board of India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.