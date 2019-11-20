RBI supersedes DHFL board on payment defaults, governance concerns

R Subramaniakumar, former MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank has been appointed as the Administrator under Section 45-IE (2) of the Act.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has superseded the board of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) due to payment defaults and governance concerns."In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 45-IE (I) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) owing to governance concerns and defaults by DHFL in meeting various payment obligations," RBI said in a statement.
The RBI Act had been amended in the last Budget to empower the regulator to appoint an administrator.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 06:11 pm