Adani Enterprise, EdgeConneX announce data centre joint venture AdaniConneX

AdaniConneX JV will focus on building a network of hyper-scale data centres in India, starting with Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag, and Hyderabad markets

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

Adani Enterprises Limited on February 23 announced the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture with EdgeConneX, a leading global data centre operator with 50 facilities in 30 markets around the world.

Under the JV, AdaniConneX will develop and operate data centres across India, the company said.

In addition to full-scale data centres, AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centres located throughout. These will be designed and planned to easily scale with demand and become full-scale data centre campuses, it added.

AEL further said that the pan-Indian platform centres will be "largely powered by renewable energy."

In a release, the company said that AdaniConneX  JV  will focus on building a network of hyper-scale data centres in India, starting with Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad markets. Development and construction at these sites have already begun, it added.

Close

Related stories

Speaking on the occasion, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the  Adani  Group, said, "India currently has one of world’s largest data subscriber population and to address the need for a reliable infrastructure to support Cloud, Content, Network, IoT, 5G, AI and enterprise requirements, data centres are a fundamental infrastructure need of a nation."

He further said that the Adani Group brings to the table a unique combination of green power,  real estate expertise, access to undersea cable landing stations, and several nodes across the country that will serve as edge locations.

"In addition to EdgeConneX’s domain expertise and cutting-edge technology in the data centre business, we have been very impressed with the agility they bring to the joint venture," he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adani Transmission #Business #India
first published: Feb 23, 2021 10:23 am

