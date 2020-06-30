App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

59 Chinese apps banned: Tiktok India says will clarify to government over data security and privacy concerns

In a statement, the company said, “Tiktok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under India law and has not shared any information of users under India law with any foreign government, including Chinese government.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tiktok India will meet government stakeholders to respond and submit clarifications after the Indian government banned the social media app and other 58 apps due to concerns over data security and privacy.

In a statement, the company said, “Tiktok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under India law and has not shared any information of users under India law with any foreign government, including Chinese government.”

ALSO READ: These are the best alternatives to the popular Chinese apps banned in India

Close

 “Further, if we requested to in the future we would not do so. We place highest importance on user privacy and integrity,” the statement added.

 

related news

The Ministry of Information Technology, on June 29, banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

However this is not the first time Tiktok has been banned. It was suspended for a short period in April 2019 due to concerns over inappropriate content available and hence "dangerous for children". The ban was released later by the Madras High court.

India is one of the largest and fastest growing market for Tiktok. According to reports, the app has been downloaded 323 million times —  about 40 percent of the global aggregate — and it has nearly 120 million daily active users.

The short video app is available in 14 languages and enjoys popularity among young adults and those in early 20s.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:48 am

tags #59 chinese apps #Indo China borders #TikTok

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN: Here is everything you want to know

India's first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN: Here is everything you want to know

Pandemic leads to six months of global market mayhem

Pandemic leads to six months of global market mayhem

Five PSBs could have over Rs 8 lakh crore worth loans under moratorium: Report

Five PSBs could have over Rs 8 lakh crore worth loans under moratorium: Report

most popular

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

TikTok banned: Here’s how the platform has fared in the country so far

TikTok banned: Here’s how the platform has fared in the country so far

How RBI's supervision could avert a PMC Bank-like crisis

How RBI's supervision could avert a PMC Bank-like crisis

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.