59 Chinese apps banned: Tiktok India says will clarify to government over data security and privacy concerns

Tiktok India will meet government stakeholders to respond and submit clarifications after the Indian government banned the social media app and other 58 apps due to concerns over data security and privacy.

In a statement, the company said, “Tiktok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under India law and has not shared any information of users under India law with any foreign government, including Chinese government.”

“Further, if we requested to in the future we would not do so. We place highest importance on user privacy and integrity,” the statement added.



The Ministry of Information Technology, on June 29, banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

However this is not the first time Tiktok has been banned. It was suspended for a short period in April 2019 due to concerns over inappropriate content available and hence "dangerous for children". The ban was released later by the Madras High court.

India is one of the largest and fastest growing market for Tiktok. According to reports, the app has been downloaded 323 million times — about 40 percent of the global aggregate — and it has nearly 120 million daily active users.

The short video app is available in 14 languages and enjoys popularity among young adults and those in early 20s.