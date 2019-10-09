5 mobility trends that are shaping the future of transport

E-mobility continues to be a hot topic in 2019. The Indian automotive industry is the fourth largest in the world, with production soaring to 5.17 million units in 2018. Consequently, the resulting congestion, pollution and fuel crisis have paved the way for mobility trends that will revolutionise future transport. Here’s a look:



Hydrogen Car: Hydrogen-fueled cars sport emission-free outputs, just like electric cars. And major market players are gearing up for this shift. For instance, Hyundai will be launching Nexo, a 1000-km drive range car, in India by 2021. High technological costs remain an issue but they are expected to come down with mass production techniques. The fuel-cells used in such cars are one of the cleanest in the world, with the only by-product being water.





Autonomous Vehicles: With improved traffic efficiency and digitisation of cars, autonomous vehicles are more operationally efficient than their manual counterparts. With the right policies, they have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint through functional optimization. In fact, studies suggest that energy consumption can be reduced by up to 90%, impacting up to about a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions in the world.





Car Sharing and Subscription: The sharing economy has engulfed the auto industry with a plethora of pay-per-use or pay-per-drive offers. This is eliminating the long-term commitment of owning cars and motivating commuters to share mobility resources. Such on-demand models are turning cars into instruments of public transport.





Micro-Mobility: Traffic jams, noise, and air pollution along with the steadily increasing number of km per commuter have given rise to the micro-mobility sector. This includes first and last-mile mobility solutions such as e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and on-demand cycles.

