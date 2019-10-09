5 mobility trends that are shaping the future of transport

The proliferation and impact of alternative modes of mobility and their success will also depend on the adaptability of the market and key governance initiatives.
E-mobility continues to be a hot topic in 2019. The Indian automotive industry is the fourth largest in the world, with production soaring to 5.17 million units in 2018. Consequently, the resulting congestion, pollution and fuel crisis have paved the way for mobility trends that will revolutionise future transport. Here’s a look:
- Hydrogen Car: Hydrogen-fueled cars sport emission-free outputs, just like electric cars. And major market players are gearing up for this shift. For instance, Hyundai will be launching Nexo, a 1000-km drive range car, in India by 2021. High technological costs remain an issue but they are expected to come down with mass production techniques. The fuel-cells used in such cars are one of the cleanest in the world, with the only by-product being water.
- Autonomous Vehicles: With improved traffic efficiency and digitisation of cars, autonomous vehicles are more operationally efficient than their manual counterparts. With the right policies, they have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint through functional optimization. In fact, studies suggest that energy consumption can be reduced by up to 90%, impacting up to about a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions in the world.
- Car Sharing and Subscription: The sharing economy has engulfed the auto industry with a plethora of pay-per-use or pay-per-drive offers. This is eliminating the long-term commitment of owning cars and motivating commuters to share mobility resources. Such on-demand models are turning cars into instruments of public transport.
- Micro-Mobility: Traffic jams, noise, and air pollution along with the steadily increasing number of km per commuter have given rise to the micro-mobility sector. This includes first and last-mile mobility solutions such as e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and on-demand cycles.
- Electric Vehicles: The Indian government continues to promote the infrastructure of electric transport by recategorising public EV charging from licensed activity to service delivery. As EV charging becomes more commonplace, the total cost of ownership will come down, promoting the mass adoption of the technology. Alternatively, fleet operators and aggregators are also exploring battery swapping as a solution to reduce the charging time and increase the range of travel.
The proliferation and impact of alternative modes of mobility and their success will also depend on the adaptability of the market and key governance initiatives. Smart policies need to be implemented in tandem to address the potential risks.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 02:56 pm