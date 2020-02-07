App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Tata Chemicals Q3 review - what investors should do

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra, does 3-Point Analysis to understand the key earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Chemicals reported below-par performance in Q3 which attributed to single-digit revenue growth. Low energy costs boosted margins and the performance of subsidiary Rallis started showing signs of recovery.

However, the coronavirus outbreak impacted supply of input chemicals and demand for soda ash from China could diminish affecting the company’s profit in coming quarters.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #chemicals #coronavirus #Rallis #Tata Chemical

