3-Point Analysis | Should investors buy value or growth?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to help you decipher the intricacies of investing.
These are uncertain times and the debilitating impact of coronavirus can be felt across the globe.
So, what investment strategy should you opt for now?Howard Marks, the renowned investor, said value investors buy stocks out of a conviction that the current value is high relative to the current price. Growth investors buy stocks because they believe the value will grow fast enough in the future to produce substantial appreciation.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to help you decipher the intricacies of investing.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 5, 2020 08:08 pm