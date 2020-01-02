3-Point Analysis| Is Allcargo Logistics a good bet?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if the company should be on investors’ radar.
AllCargo Logistics, the multimodal logistics company that recently acquired Gati, is looking to bolster its distribution network across India. The company has been delivering steady performance in recent quarters and the management has been investing aggressively to increase its domestic footprint.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 07:56 pm