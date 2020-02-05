3-Point Analysis | Indian Hotels Q3FY20 review

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and outlook on IHC.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd reported healthy numbers in the December quarter as revenue and profits rose on the back of expansion in margin. Domestic operations overshadowed the international segment with signs of recovery in average room rate (ARR) growth.
The company would benefit from ARR recovery and positive demand-supply gap in the industry.
