Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Indian Hotels Q3FY20 review

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and outlook on IHC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Hotels Company Ltd reported healthy numbers in the December quarter as revenue and profits rose on the back of expansion in margin. Domestic operations overshadowed the international segment with signs of recovery in average room rate (ARR) growth.

The company would benefit from ARR recovery and positive demand-supply gap in the industry.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and outlook on IHC.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 08:42 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.