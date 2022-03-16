2022 Hurun global rich list: Mukesh Ambani only Indian in top 10 list

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (PC-MoneyControl)

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chief Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian to feature in the list of the world's top 10 billionaires, said a report compiled by research platform Hurun in coordination with real-estate group M3M.

The report, titled 'The 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List', said that Ambani occupied the ninth rank globally with a net worth of $103 billion.

Among Indian billionaires, Adani ranked second with a wealth of $81 billion, Shiv Nadar and family third with a net worth of $28 billion, Cyrus Poonawalla fourth with wealth of $26 billion and Lakshmi Mittal fifth with $25 billion.

Other top 10 billionaires in India included RK Damani and family and SP Hinduja and family—with a net worth of around $23 billion each, followed by Aditya Birla’s Kumar Mangalam Birla and family and Dilip Shanghvi and family both of whom had net worths of $18 billion.

With a wealth of $16 billion, Uday Kotak, MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is the tenth richest person in India, the press note added.

Globally, the top three billionaires in the list are - SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, Amazon's executive chairman Jeff Bezos, and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault.

Serum Institute of India chief Cyrus Poonawalla, D-Mart founder RK Damani and steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal are three new Indian entrants in the list of top 100 global billionaires.

The report also noted that Nykaa’s founder Falguni Nayar (with net worth of US$7.6bn) has been included in the Hurun Global Rich List 2022.

With 215 billionaires resident in India and 58 new additions, the country continues to be the third largest billionaire producing nation in the world, said the Hurun statement. The number rises to 249 if Indian origin billionaires are added, it said.

Over the last 10 years, Indian billionaires in the 2022 M3M Hurun global rich list added around $700 billion to their cumulative wealth—this is equivalent to Switzerland’s GDP and twice the GDP of the UAE, the report said.

Mumbai is home to 72 billionaires, followed by New Delhi (51) and Bengaluru (28), it added.