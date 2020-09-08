172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|12-lakh-pacl-investors-with-claims-up-to-rs-10000-get-their-money-back-sebi-5813771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

12 lakh PACL investors with claims up to Rs 10,000 get their money back: SEBI

A panel headed by retired Justice R M Lodha had initiated the process of refunds in phases for investors, who invested money in PACL.

PTI

Over Rs 429 crore have been paid to more than 12 lakh PACL investors with claims of up to Rs 10,000, markets regulator Sebi said on September 8.

The regulator found that PACL Ltd, which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses, has collected more than Rs 60,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes (CISs) over a period of 18 years.

A panel headed by retired Justice R M Lodha had initiated the process of refunds in phases for investors, who invested money in PACL. In a statement, Sebi said the committee "as on date, successfully effected refund with respect to 12,48,344 eligible applications (with claims up to Rs 10,000) aggregating to Rs 429.13 crore".

The committee had, after making the refund to over 9.72 lakh investors having claim amount up to Rs 8,000, initiated the process of refund to investors with claim amount between Rs 8,001 and Rs 10,000, and has effected payment with respect to 2.76 lakh investors, it added.

In December 2015, Securities and Exchange Board Board of India (Sebi) had ordered attachment of all assets of PACL and its nine promoters and directors for their failure to refund the money which was due to investors.

Sebi had asked PACL as also its promoters and directors to refund the money in an order dated August 22, 2014. The defaulters were directed to wind up the schemes and refund money to the investors within three months from the date of the order.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 06:25 pm

#Business #collective investment schemes #India #PACL #PACL Refund #SEBI

