100-Word Take | SEBI should heed Sun Pharma's call for an investigation

Sun Pharma share prices plunged 12.12 percent on Friday, lowest since February 2013
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has asked SEBI to investigate in its 'entirety' the matter of a whistleblower's complaints. SEBI should lose no time in doing so. Sun Pharma has also asked for the role of some media houses and some entities' trade practices to be investigated. But that is of secondary interest. Investors want certainty. That will come when Sun Pharma's guilt or innocence is established. Guilt could hurt its shares further but certainty should return and then, time is a good healer. Otherwise, investors will be left fearing yet another whistleblower complaint that will send Sun Pharma's shares plunging.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 08:26 am